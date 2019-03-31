|
Lorna Jane Klemp
Appleton - Lorna J. Klemp was born on January 31, 1948 in Appleton, Wisconsin and passed away peacefully at her home with family on March 22, 2019. She married the love of her life, Robert Klemp on August 14, 1971, who survived her in death. Lorna was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Murphy, birth father Burt Steffen, and parents-in law Anita and George Klemp. She is survived by daughter Noelle (Brian) Timm, and their children Tobias, Sophia and Stella; and son Todd Klemp and his daughter Thea. Other surviving family include her brother Anthony (Sally) Steffen; sister Deborah (Bob) LaFleur; sister Lisa (Brian) Murphy; sister in law Marie (Harry) Heier; brother in law John (Eva); and dad David Murphy. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Lorna was a stay at home mom for most of her career. This allowed her to be very active in her church, particularly in working with the homeless population. She also volunteered at SOAR Fox Cities. Lorna always had many pets in her life as she had a great love for animals. She enjoyed square dancing, bowling, walking, the Packers, reading, and going all out on every holiday, including making cookies and candies, and decorating every inch of her home. Lorna will be remembered for having a big heart, a generous spirit, and for her many acts of selflessness. She positively impacted everyone she met.
Lorna's family would also like to thank the staff at ThedaCare Hospice for their compassion and care.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30am, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 500 W. Marquette Street, Appleton. Visitation will be on Thursday at the church from 10:00am until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019