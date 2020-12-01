Lorna Piette
Neenah - Lorna Lynnette (Knapp) Piette, age 88, went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born September 19, 1932 in the township of Deer Creek, Outagamie, WI, the daughter of Leonard and Leona (Paul) Knapp. She graduated from Clintonville High School in 1950 and went on to cosmetology school in Green Bay, graduating in 1952. Her first job was at Geenen's Beauty Salon in Appleton as a beautician. She then went to work at IBA School of Cosmetology as an instructor for 17 years. She worked in Appleton mostly, but transferred to the Green Bay school for a while before retiring in 1990. She also was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Neenah where she served as a Sunday school teacher for a short while.
She married Ronald H. Piette on July 24, 1954 at Zion Lutheran Church in Appleton. They had 66 years together and made their home in Neenah. Together they had three children: Dan, Dean, and Darren; and was grandmother to Brad, Crystal, Andrea; and three great-grandchildren.
Lorna was preceded in death by her son, Dean Piette in 1989; her parents; as well as parents-in-law, Edward and Clara Piette; four sisters: Carol Mae, who passed as an infant; Eloise (Raymond) Dusel, and their two sons, Raymond and Richard; Myrene (George) Stevens; and Janice (Roger) Miller. She was the last repository for all those special times and memories that were had within her birth family; all those Christmas mornings are forever lost to the inevitability of time.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald; sons, Dan (Marcia) and Darren Piette, of Neenah; former daughter-in-law, Peggy (Dan) Johnson; her grandchildren, and by her great-grandchildren.
A funeral service and interment will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1451 Green Valley Rd., Neenah. A visitation will be held in the chapel from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service, which will also be streamed live on Westgor Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Dear Mother, sleep thy last sleep free from all care and sorrow.
Please take her in thine arms, dear Lord, and ever let her be a messenger of love between our hearts and thee.
