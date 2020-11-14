1/1
Lorraine A. Drum
1932 - 2020
Lorraine A. Drum

Menasha - Lorraine Anne Drum died peacefully on November 11, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions her family was not able to be by her side, but the caring, compassionate caregivers at Brewster Village were with her. She was born in Banat, MI, on December 19, 1932, daughter of the late Mike and Anne Aman. Lorraine graduated from high school in Stephenson, MI. At the age of 17, Lorraine left the UP and moved to Chicago where she worked as a waitress and later a Switchboard Operator. She also worked at Pierce manufacturing for many years ordering parts for firetrucks. She married Myron "Wimpy" Drum on September 24, 1955 and the two spent 60 years together until his passing in 2015.

Lorraine enjoyed cooking, birds, slots, fishing, golfing, playing cards, cribbage, last-minute road trips and their cabin in Pembine. Most importantly, she was a devoted mother and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Lorraine is survived by her children: Bob (Beth) Drum, Tom (Judi) Drum, John Drum, Patti Drum, Deb (Ric) Reynolds, Jane (Todd) Miller; grandchildren: Dan (Jenny) Drum, Bill (Stephanie) Drum, Amy (Sam) Schroeder, Michael Drum, Mandy (Culin) Holen, Noah (Alairyse) Miller, Luke Smith, Hillary Reynolds, Nick Reynolds, Jack Drum, Danielle Drum, Max Drum; great-grandchildren: Wyatt and Ozzie Drum, Waylon and Layla Miller and Lennon Schroeder; siblings: Mike (Margie) Aman Jr., Betty (Bob) Klitzke; sister-in-law, Sharon Aman.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Myron Drum; brothers: Bill and John Aman; sister, Jenny.

Due to COVID, a private family service will be held for Lorraine.

The Drum family wants to send prayers to all who have loved ones suffering from COVID, who cannot be with them during this difficult time. Also, thank you to the angels at Brewster Village for their extraordinary dedication and excellent care of Lorraine.

Mom,

You were dad's fearless co-pilot and partner in life. Your love for each other and your children was absolute and unconditional. You were like Harvey Korman to Wimpy's silly Tim Conway shenanigans. Thank you for filling our house with love, and showing us that no matter what hardships we encounter, you can always find laughter. We are grieving today, but will follow your timeless advice: "This too shall pass."

Love you Mom!

"Be Happy!"






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
