Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Lorraine (Dietz) Borsecnik

Lorraine (Dietz) Borsecnik Obituary
Lorraine (Dietz) Borsecnik

Neenah - Lorraine W. Borsecnik, age 87 of Neenah, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior Saturday, January 4, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born December 26, 1932 to the late John and Clara Dietz in Sheboygan where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Arthur Borsecnik. The couple moved to Neenah where they devoutly practiced their Catholic faith at St. Margaret Mary Parish where Lorraine was a member of the choir.

Lorraine was a very family-oriented woman who cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and was kind to everyone she met. Her love for caring for others helped her succeed in a 20-year career as an LPN in the Emergency Room at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Lorraine will be greatly missed by her husband of 65 years, Arthur; by her children: Susan (Terry) Egan; Jeanne (Craig) Mosurinjohn; Steven (Linda) Borsecnik; David (Laura) Borsecnik; and Mary Borsecnik. She is further survived by 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a great-grandchild on the way; as well as by her bother, Don Dietz; and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen, Bob, Carol, and two infant sisters.

A Mass of Resurrection for Lorraine will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 620 Division St., Neenah, with Fr. Dennis Bergsbaken officiating. A visitation will be held at church from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Lorraine's name.

Westgor Funeral Homes

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
