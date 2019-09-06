|
Lorraine F. Berken
Kaukauna - Lorraine Berken, age 96 of Kaukauna, passed away on Wednesday evening, September 4, 2019. Lorraine was born in Appleton on March 8, 1923, daughter of the late Gilbert and Agnes (Vander Bloemen) Bastian. Lorraine was a graduate of Wrightstown High School and attended Milwaukee School of Cosmetology. On September 21, 1946, she married Gordon Berken. He preceded her in death in 1994.
She and Gordy enjoyed being members of the Merry Mixers Square Dancers. They also owned and operated Berken's Skelly Service for sixteen years and Berken's Ranch Bar for ten years. Lorraine was a longtime member of the Wrightstown Legion Post #436 Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing sheepshead with friends and family and had a true passion for arts and crafts. Her creativity and imagination have left her entire family with many treasures.
Lorraine is survived by four children: Roger (Caralyn) Berken of Kaukauna, Peggy (Paul) Lemmers of Little Chute, Bev Lamers of Kaukauna, and Bill (Sarah) Berken of Kaukauna. There are six grandchildren: Chad (Cara) Berken, Jill (Shawn) Whale, Tim (Carrie) Lemmers, Tony (Melissa) Lemmers, Lindsey Lamers, and Kiley Berken. Lorraine's great-grandchildren are Jack and Norah Berken, Ella and Joanna Lemmers, and Benjamin and Holly Lemmers. She is also survived by two brothers: Melvin Bastian of Wrightstown and Marvin (Eloyice) Bastian of Winneconne; and sisters-in-law: Rosemarie Bastian, Bernice Bruecker, Rita Berken, and Mary Berken. There are also many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gordon, a brother Kenneth Bastian, and sister-in-law Lois Bastian, as well as several in-laws: Lloyd (Blanche) Berken, Emmett Berken, Jerry (Verna) Berken, H. Dale Berken, Margie (Edward) Spierings, Dorothy Spierings, Evelyn "Mae" (Jerome "Pete") Kuepper, and Jerry Bruecker.
The funeral liturgy for Lorraine will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Mary Church, located at 119 W. 7th Street in Kaukauna, with Fr. Kyle Sladek officiating. Interment will take place at St. Paul Cemetery in Wrightstown. Family members and friends are invited to gather at the church on Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the mass.
The family would like to offer their thanks to everyone at Grand Horizons for their kindness, support, and care of our mom these last months. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
For more information or to share a memory of Lorraine, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 6, 2019