Lorraine J. Bushman
Appleton, Wisconsin - Lorraine Joan Bushman, 84 of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born, along with her twin sister Lorretta, on September 9, 1934 in Appleton, to the late Herman Sr. and Barbara (Gruentzel) Bushman. Lorraine attended St. Joseph School and also spent a few years at Mt. Calvary Convent before starting a life-long career as a clerk, working for both Bowlby's Candies and Easter Seals, until her retirement in 1982.
In her spare time, Lorraine enjoyed walking, shopping, cards and bingo. In addition, she loved to smile and never had a bad word for anyone.
Lorraine is survived and will be dearly missed by her siblings, Herman Bushman Jr., Robert Bushman Sr., and Lorretta Bushman; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Marion Casey, Ione Kaminski, Rita Scovronske, Sr. Irene Bushman, Elizabeth McMullen and Thomas Bushman, Sr.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Lorraine on at 10:30 AM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 404 W. Lawrence St., Appleton by Rev. Jim Leary, O.F.M., Cap. Friends and family may visit at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of mass. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Appleton.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to her caregivers at Brewster Village.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 11, 2019