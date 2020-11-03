Lorraine RiemerShawano - Lorraine I. Riemer, age 90, of Shawano passed away peacefully listening to her favorite hymn on Sunday, November 1, 2020.The former Lorraine Ida Bouck was born on October 30, 1930 in the Town of Hutchins, Shawano County, to Alfred and Clara (Loehrl) Bouck. They lived on a small farm and she went to school grades 1-4 in the Town of Hutchins and grades 4-8 in the Town of Almond. When Lorraine was 10 years old, she and her siblings went to live with her uncle Albert and aunt Hulda Loehrl. She had two years of high school in Mattoon and two years in Bowler, graduating in 1949. Lorraine met Russell Riemer in 1949 at a dance at Casetta's Ballroom in Bowler and they dated her whole senior year. She got a job with Dr. Dennis as an aide for approx. 13 months. Then she started working at Zwicker Knitting Mill in Jan. of 1950. She started as a tipper closing mittens and gloves. Russell got drafted and they decided to get married before he went to boot camp. They were married on Sept. 2, 1950 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. Russell went to training in California. She got a job as an Aide in the hospital. When Russell got shipped overseas to Korea, she came back to Wisconsin.In April of 1951, she got her job back at Zwicker Knitting Mill; after 2 years she became the first aid girl and all-around material handler. After awhile she went into the office and was a payroll assistant, Russell came home from Korea in July of 1952, they lived in Appleton for several years and then they bought a small farm by Larson and cash cropped. They sold that and bought a farm by Black Creek and Lorraine still worked at Zwicker's. After awhile Russell wanted to buy a farm in Bowler by his parents. They were there for 18 years and then decided to sell it and move to Shawano. Lorraine retired from Zwicker's in 1992 after 42 years there.After retirement, they bought a camper and traveled to Florida for 14 years. They enjoyed it. They were members of the Shawano Campers Club and went to all the rallies. They also belonged to several card clubs. Lorraine got involved with the Ladies Aid, quilting club, Tabatha, St. James retreat, and served as treasurer for the card clubs they were a part of. She always liked to be busy and do her own thing. After Russell passed away in 2011, she moved into town and lived at an apartment for several years and then at the Cottages Assisted Living. She liked living there. Lorraine had her own little place and made many friends over the 7 years she was there. In 2020 she went to Evergreen Nursing Home as her health started declining.She said she never let any grass grow under her feet. Lorraine was a free spirit, had a kind heart, and quite the sense of humor. She was an amazing woman who will be remembered for her true friendship. Lorraine said she had a good life. She will be sadly missed by her special friend Donna who sat next to her in church on Sunday and that is how their amazing friendship began. She was thankful to Jerry who was always there to lend a hand when needed.Survivors include her special friends, Jerry and Donna Springstroh of Keshena; one brother, Alvin (Jean) Bouck of Appleton; two nieces, Debbie (Steve) Brasher of Little Chute and Annettte (John) Dregner of Lomita, CA; and two nephews, Norman Bouck of Menasha and Kenny (Kim) Bouck of Tucson, AZ. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Aljeanne Ryan of Menahsa; her close friend Gloria; and many other relatives and friends.Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Russell; her in-laws, Walter and Cecil Riemer; two brothers-in-law, Butch Riemer and Edward Ryan; a sister-in-law, Phyllis (Fritz) Huntington; and a niece, Patricia Bouck.Graveside Service will be held on Friday, November 6th at 11:00 AM at Greenleaf Cemetery, Marion, with Rev. Ronald Raddatz officiating. Due to COVID-19 please use precautions necessary to stay safe. Memorials are preferred to St. James Lutheran School in Shawano.A special thank you to all the staff at Evergreen Nursing Home. There are not enough words to thank you for your care and compassion you showed to Lorraine. She is at peace; she was ready to meet her Savior Jesus Christ. Lorraine was a true friend and she will be missed.