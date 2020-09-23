Lorraine Zoelk

Lorraine ZoelkAppleton - Lorraine L. Zoelk, 92, Appleton, passed away peacefully on September 23,2020. She was born October 31, 1927 in Elderon, Wisconsin to the late Ella and Herman Hanke. Lorraine married Sheldon Zoelk on December 1, 1951. They were married for 58 years before Lorraine lost him to cancer in 2010. Lorraine graduated from Wittenberg High School, and from there went on to Business College in Oshkosh, majoring in accounting. She worked in real estate for many years until she retired. During retirement, Sheldon and Lorraine could be found fishing or entertaining their children and grandchildren in their small cottage on Sawyer Lake. Lorraine was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church and belonged to the Sewing Circle where they made quilts which were delivered to local charities and also sent overseas. Lorraine maintained a fiercely independent lifestyle until the end. She continued to can, cook, and bake for others in her community. Although she could no longer drive, she purchased a four wheel scooter to get around in her neighborhood. Lorraine loved to garden and had many lively debates about the value of organic gardening.Survivors include her three daughters; Christine (James) Wolter, Freedom; Elizabeth (nee Zoelk) Benson, Atlanta, Ga; and Cynthia (Michael) Sherman, Appleton; nine grandchildren: Jennifer (Michael) Keller, David Wolter, Deborah (Jon) Lee, Benjamin (Emily) Benson, Samuel (Leah) Benson, Zachary (Kelsey) Benson, Amanda Sherman, Eli Sherman, Matthew (Cassie) Sherman: 10 great grandchildren: Ethan, Lucas, Dominic, Taylor, Nathan, William, Kayley, Riley, Nolan, Sydney; 1 sister: Rose Mielke, Oshkosh. Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents; 5 brothers: Harold (Ruth), Swede (Alfred), Raymond, Donald (Dorothy), and Gordon; 4 sisters: Violet (Harold), Verna (Ray), Gladys (Bob), Carol (Pat).The family would like to thank the staff at Helen's House and ThedaCare Hospice for the wonderful care and support they provided.At Lorraine's request, service will be limited to immediate family.