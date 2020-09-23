I was so sad to hear @ Aunt Lorraine's passing. The last time I saw and spoke to her she was busy scooting full speed @ the neighborhood on her scooter.[I hope when I am 92 I can do the same!]

She had a history of helping me out in the past and I thought I could do the same when I moved into the same building with her. But, she let me know she was way too independent for that.

I will miss our talks on the phone and visiting with her. She always let me know she enjoyed all the nuts and chocolates I would bring her from Fleet Farm. I am grateful she made and I still have the Christmas quilt from her. She went out of her way to bring over a tiny quilt she made for my mother's cold knees when she was in the nursing home. She also made sure I had hot chicken soup when I was ill. I still remember fish fries from Sawyer Lake too. Her thoughtfulness and things she did for me was not forgotten over the years.

She and your Dad will always be remembered in my heart.



Nancy Zoelk

Family