1/
Lorraine Zoelk
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Lorraine Zoelk

Appleton - Lorraine L. Zoelk, 92, Appleton, passed away peacefully on September 23,2020. She was born October 31, 1927 in Elderon, Wisconsin to the late Ella and Herman Hanke. Lorraine married Sheldon Zoelk on December 1, 1951. They were married for 58 years before Lorraine lost him to cancer in 2010. Lorraine graduated from Wittenberg High School, and from there went on to Business College in Oshkosh, majoring in accounting. She worked in real estate for many years until she retired. During retirement, Sheldon and Lorraine could be found fishing or entertaining their children and grandchildren in their small cottage on Sawyer Lake. Lorraine was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church and belonged to the Sewing Circle where they made quilts which were delivered to local charities and also sent overseas. Lorraine maintained a fiercely independent lifestyle until the end. She continued to can, cook, and bake for others in her community. Although she could no longer drive, she purchased a four wheel scooter to get around in her neighborhood. Lorraine loved to garden and had many lively debates about the value of organic gardening.

Survivors include her three daughters; Christine (James) Wolter, Freedom; Elizabeth (nee Zoelk) Benson, Atlanta, Ga; and Cynthia (Michael) Sherman, Appleton; nine grandchildren: Jennifer (Michael) Keller, David Wolter, Deborah (Jon) Lee, Benjamin (Emily) Benson, Samuel (Leah) Benson, Zachary (Kelsey) Benson, Amanda Sherman, Eli Sherman, Matthew (Cassie) Sherman: 10 great grandchildren: Ethan, Lucas, Dominic, Taylor, Nathan, William, Kayley, Riley, Nolan, Sydney; 1 sister: Rose Mielke, Oshkosh. Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents; 5 brothers: Harold (Ruth), Swede (Alfred), Raymond, Donald (Dorothy), and Gordon; 4 sisters: Violet (Harold), Verna (Ray), Gladys (Bob), Carol (Pat).

The family would like to thank the staff at Helen's House and ThedaCare Hospice for the wonderful care and support they provided.

At Lorraine's request, service will be limited to immediate family.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
September 23, 2020
I was so sad to hear @ Aunt Lorraine's passing. The last time I saw and spoke to her she was busy scooting full speed @ the neighborhood on her scooter.[I hope when I am 92 I can do the same!]
She had a history of helping me out in the past and I thought I could do the same when I moved into the same building with her. But, she let me know she was way too independent for that.
I will miss our talks on the phone and visiting with her. She always let me know she enjoyed all the nuts and chocolates I would bring her from Fleet Farm. I am grateful she made and I still have the Christmas quilt from her. She went out of her way to bring over a tiny quilt she made for my mother's cold knees when she was in the nursing home. She also made sure I had hot chicken soup when I was ill. I still remember fish fries from Sawyer Lake too. Her thoughtfulness and things she did for me was not forgotten over the years.
She and your Dad will always be remembered in my heart.
Nancy Zoelk
Family
