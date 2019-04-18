Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Louis Affeldt Obituary
Louis "Butch" Affeldt

Seymour - Louis "Butch" A. Affeldt, III, 53, of Seymour, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly Tuesday morning, April, 16, 2019, at Green Bay Health Services. He was born February 21, 1966, son of Louis Affeldt, Jr and the late Sherry (Anderson) Affeldt.

Butch loved classic cars and tractors and this passion will be carried on through the generations. He enjoyed riding his Harley. He was a great socializer, loved going out with friends and being with his family. Those that were close to him knew that under his formidable, upfront personality, he had a heart of gold. He was a hands-on, do-it-all kind of person.

Butch is survived by his father, three sons, Louis Affeldt, IV, Christopher Affeldt, Joshua Affeldt; and grandson, Austin Affeldt; aunts: Beverly Anderson and family, Lori Froehlich and family, Shirley Smith and family, Beverly Wilfuer and family; uncle, Raymond Affledt and family. He is further survived by his friend Brenda Krull.

He was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents, Louis and Madelain Affeldt, Sr., and Manuel and Fern Anderson; uncles, Roger Wilfuer and Dave Smith.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm with memorial service to follow at 5:00 pm. Online condolences may be expressed for Louis's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Special thanks to family, friends, and co-workers at Clearwater Paper at the time of his motorcycle accident

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 18, 2019
