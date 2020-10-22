1/1
Louis Cowling
Louis Cowling

(1951-2020) Our beloved brother, Louis Harold Cowling, recently passed away unexpectedly at the age of 68 while sleeping at his home in Lompoc, California. Louis AKA "Louie" was born on November 8, 1951 in Appleton, Wisconsin. He graduated from Appleton East High School in 1969, and then headed west. He received a Bachelor's degree in psychology from UC Santa Barbara and later in life earned a Master's degree in psychology from UW Wisconsin.

Louie loved California and called Santa Barbara and Lompoc home over the years.

Louie was a man of many talents. He worked in construction with his father and brother for Boldt Construction early in his career. In the 80s he worked in the service industry aboard large cruise ships. He was a maître d at a 5-star hotel in California. Most recently he was a marriage and family therapist specializing in work with adolescents and young adults in Santa Barbara County.

Horticulture and landscaping were a passion of Louie's as evidenced by his beautiful gardens. He was brilliant at DIY home improvement projects and he was always able to bring his creations to fruition in a way that inspired others. He had a very special place in his heart for his beloved chihuahua Annie.

Louie is survived by his four sisters: Joyce (Karen) Cowling, Patricia Secard, Mary (Tom) Suellentrop, and Kathy Cowling. He is further survived by wonderful friends: Guillermo, Lupe, Martin, Marco and Leticia and their family.

Louie is proceeded in death by: his parents Jane and Harold Cowling, his brother Norman Cowling, his wonderful aunt Mary Erdman, his niece Alicia Cowling, and his nephew Lucas Cowling.

There will be celebration of life at the Sartbuck-Lind Mortuary at 10:00 am on October 23, 2020. Louie will be interred at Lompoc Cemetery immediately after the celebration of life.

Louis, we will miss your brilliance and humor. We will be loving you forever.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
