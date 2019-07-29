|
|
Louis E. Hafemeister
Omro - Louis E. Hafemeister, age 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Omro following a short and courageous battle with Glioblastoma. He was born on June 6, 1950 in Neenah, the only son of the late Robert and Ruby (Zuehlke) Hafemeister. He attended Menasha High School and graduated in 1968. Following school, he joined the family business, attended technical school, and started his family.
Louie was part of Hafemeister Machine his entire life. When he was a small boy his father and grandfather had him at the shop at night and on the weekends. He learned the business very young and he eventually took over in the early 1980s. He still very much enjoyed coming in everyday until his cancer diagnosis in April. He appreciated the years of friendships with both employees and customers.
Louie was involved with many hunting clubs and organizations. He traveled all over the world on different hunting and fishing trips. However, more than anything, he enjoyed duck hunting in his 80-acre marsh in Omro. He spent many hours with both friends and customers sharing laughs and ridiculous raillery while enjoying a Pabst or two.
He is survived by his companion of 30 years, Alice Pollock; a son, Robert (Patrice) Hafemeister and their children Jacob and Justin; a daughter, Julie LaSee and her children Chase and Gavin; a daughter, Gina (Ryan Koch) Hafemeister and their children Marshall, Addyson, Elizabeth, Sarah, John and Leo. He is further survived by his sisters, Susan Slomski and Sandra (Tom) Scovronski.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Karen Hafemeister and Lynn Van Doren.
Through the success of Hafemeister Machine and the continued conservation of his marsh project, Louie's legacy will long be remembered by even those who never knew him personally.
A memorial service will be held at 7:15 P.M. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Louie's name.
Westgor Funeral Homes
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 29 to Aug. 2, 2019