Bloomfield - Louis F. Hartzke, age 93, of Weyauwega, died on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Patriot Place in Berlin. He was born on May 30, 1926, in Weyauwega, the son of the late Otto and Alice(Goetsch) Hartzke. On October 26, 1947, Louis married Eris Behm at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Weyauwega. Together they farmed in the Town of Bloomfield for many years. After retiring they enjoyed traveling throughout the country. Eris preceded him in death on February 15, 2015. Louis was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in West Bloomfield where he served on many boards and committees. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, woodworking and he loved his German Shepherds. Louis enjoyed driving whether it was a car, tractor or snowmobile. Louis is survived by two sons, Tom(Diane), Weyauwega; and Stan(Josie), Berlin; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, Tim Hartzke and his daughter, Katherine(Fiance' Brian Moerecke)and Brian's children, Dixie and Carter; Emily(Michael)Nikolai,and their sons, Sam, Vin and Jay; Elizabeth(Matt)Hysen, Jennifer(Tom)Keller, and their children, Blaine, Gabi(Fiance' Sam Schepps)and their daughter, Charlee, and Justice; Brian(Cindy)Hartzke, Luke Hartzke and his daughter, Autumn; and Clint(Brenda)Hartzke and their children, Caliber and Katera;; and his special caregiver, Judy Hill. He was preceded in death by a son, Bob. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2109 at 11AM at Christ Lutheran Church, N6412 State Rd. 49, Weyauwega. Rev. John Taggatz will officiate. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. A memorial fund has been established for Christ Lutheran Christian Life Center and St. John Lutheran School, Berlin.
Louis' family would like to extend a very special Thank You to Patriot Place and Heartland Hospice for all of the wonderful care they provided him during his stay there
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 25, 2019