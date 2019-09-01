|
Louis J. Wierichs Jr.
Appleton -
As my Dad used to jokingly say, "Why should I go to their funeral their not coming to mine". I was known as Big Lou, Big Lou Jr., Sweet Lou, Louie, Lucky Lou and even Lucifer. Born April 2, 1955 in Aberdeen, Maryland first born of Louis and Harriet Wierichs Sr. I worked hard, played hard and built a successful business, PRO-X SYSTEMS, INC. (Lawncare in 1987). I've enjoyed my life and for the most part it has been fantastic.
Preceded in death by parents, Louis J Sr. and Harriet Wierichs, Brother- Tommy "T" Wierichs, Sister-in-law -Dr. Sandra Wierichs and former wife, Cindy L. (Kirkeide) Wierichs.
Survivors are Retired Lt. Colonel Dr. Jeffery Wierichs, Colonel Daniel J. Wierichs, Maria Wierichs, Christina & Tim Kimball, Sister-in-law Terri Wierichs, Patti Jorgenson, Nieces and Nephews- Heather & Ron Bearce, Nicole and Allan Meser, Zachary Wierichs, Tessa Wierichs, Brogan and Cade Kimball.
Three loves of my life Cindy L. (Kirkeide) Wierichs, Carol A. Reis and Judy K. Brooks.
I'd like to Thank Carianne King for 29 years of dedicated service, who now is the new owner of PRO-X Systems, Inc. (Lawncare).
Lou's company started as a ServiceMaster Lawncare Franchise in 1987 and grew to three franchises. In 1992 PRO-X Systems was formed (short for Professional Exterior Systems). PRO-X continued to prosper and support community service groups; 1998 Lawn Care Person of The Year Landscape Management Magazine, Wisconsin Master Gardener Program, Local Chamber of Commerce, Professional Lawn Care Assoc. of America PLCAA (past President), Ground Management Assoc. of Wisconsin-GMAW (Past President), Wisconsin Landscape Federation (Past President), Green Industry Expo (Past President), Wisconsin Turf Grass Association-WTA and Lions Club Member (Past President).
Don't feel bad for me, I Lived my life with no regrets. Fun and humor was the name of the game. Golfing some of the best golf courses in the US, experiencing a Packer Super Bowl Victory, The Kentucky Derby, Indy 500 twice, Oriole Park at Camden Yards Baltimore, Ted Turner box in Atlanta, Georgia, The Lesco Box Cleveland Indian's, numerous Badger football, basketball and hockey games, and numerous Packer games (my office is filled with photos and autographs of Packer Players).
Love most all of you, eventually I will see all of you again.
Lucky Lou
Come and enjoy Lou's Life with friends, family & Colleagues on Wed. Sept. 4, 2019 at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel from 3 - 5 PM. A service will begin at 5 PM followed by food, libations and entertainment at The Bar on Lyndale. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.
A special thank you to the Oncology staff 7th floor at Appleton Medical Center for their care of Lou.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 1, 2019