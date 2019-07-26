|
|
Louis Kort
Menasha - Louis M. Kort, 85 of Menasha, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning on July 25th, 2019, at home.
Louis was born on September 10th, 1933 to Louis and Veronica Kort in Menominee County, Wisconsin. Louie grew up in Suring, Gillett, Navarino and Clintonville. Louie was very active in sports in his high school years, and later into College. His specialties were football and baseball. His father and mother were his biggest fans, fueling his love and enthusiasm for sports.
Louie attended University of Wisconsin - Stout, graduating in 1956 earning a degree in technical education. He went on to work at 4 Wheel Drive in Clintonville in tool engineering for 7 ½ years. He then went on to become the chief tool designer at Allis Chalmers in Appleton, Wisconsin. In 1966 he switched professions and accepted a job at Neenah High School as a Tech Ed teacher. He retired from that position in 1990.
In retirement, Louie enjoyed hunting antelope in Wyoming, caribou in Quebec, Canada, fishing in Wisconsin, Canada, the Atlantic Ocean and Alaska. He bowled and did rock hunting in Texas. He also enjoyed pig and deer hunting in Texas along with biking, archery, RV'ing canoeing, and photography.
Louie spent 30 winters in warm south Texas. He took bike trips to Mexico, roamed Texas ranches finding petrified wood, shooting with gun club, golfing, throwing darts, trips with the bird club, volunteering in the cafeteria, gleaning veggies on the fields for the local food banks and was a member of computer club and photo club. Louie was a volunteer at EAA for thirty years, mostly at the North Main Gate, making sure the gate had needed supplies and getting people where they needed to be. He enjoyed meeting people from all over the world.
In Louis' first marriage he fathered 6 children, one son deceased, Kristopher, and survived by a wonderful son Louis Timothy Kort (Ellen Marshall), and thoughtful daughter Kerry Kort Williamsen (Chuck), a grandson, Dylan and daughters Denise, Cindy and Jayme.
Louis' second marriage to Mary Kese Kort also gave him 3 wonderful step children: David Kese (Amanda), Jane Kese (Angie), and Kris Behm (Rick). 8 grandchildren: Daniel, Jennifer, Matthew, Kyle, John, Jack, Max, and Ashley. He also enjoyed great grandchildren, Emma, Liam, Aubrey, Kent, and Carter.
10 years after Mary Kese Kort's passing, Louie and Mary Toby became significant others and enjoyed 11 plus years travelling and doing things with family and friends.
Louis was preceeded in death by his parents, Louis and Veronica, his sisters Grace and Joyce, his son Kristopher, his first wife Ellen and second wife Mary.
Louis was always grateful for his sister Joyce and husband Gene McLaughlin and their three children, Patty Ann Sexton (Mike), Mark McLaughlin, Jeff McLaughlin (Amy), Greg Mclaughlin (Lisa), who always loved and supported him. Also, his nieces and nephews, Annie, Megan, Kelly, Matt, Beth, Mitch and Cooper. Close to his heart were his very important cousins in south Texas, Helen Hatch (deceased husband Bob), and ToniMarie and Leonard (Doskisill). More special people to Louis included: Sandra and Warren Mottl, Dorie and Jeff Bergner, Al and Marsha Brant, Tony and Paula Way, Andrew and Becky Way and their children, Gabriel Mary, David, Angell, Natasia and Leanne, and many other friends and family.
In lieu of flowers a memorial may be made to the Louis Kort Memorial Scholarship Fund benefiting students at Neenah High School where Louie taught. Checks may be written out to the Louis Kort Memorial Scholarship Fund (Neenah Joint School District attn: Jon Joch-Business Office 410 South Commercial St. Neenah, WI 54956). This scholarship will help students achieve their career goals at Fox Valley Technical College.
A celebration of Louis' life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME TRI-COUNTY CHAPEL, 1592 Oneida St. Menasha. A time of visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Mary and Louis' family would like to thank all the doctors and medical staff at Thedacare, especially Dr. Simon Roselaar, for their ongoing care, concern and sense of humor.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 26 to July 28, 2019