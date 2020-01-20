Services
Louis Reinhart Zehms


1931 - 2020
Louis Reinhart Zehms Obituary
Louis Reinhart Zehms

New Franken - Louis Reinhart Zehms, age 88 of New Franken, died January 17, 2020. He was born October 12, 1931 to Reinhart and Lillian (Hetzler) Zehms. He married Joan Adams on May 30, 1962.

Louis was most proud of his service in the Army during the Korean War, his 50+ years in Labor Union Local 330 and playing accordion and drums in The Beeler Boys polka band.

Louis will be remembered for working in the garden with Joan, smoking his pipe while riding his John Deere tractor and shooting the bull with anyone that stopped by.

Louis is survived by his children Randy (Lori) Zehms; Debbie (Chris) Beyer; granddaughter Roxie (Chris) Reindl and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Lori Zehms and siblings and in-laws.

At Louis' request there will be no services and Simply Cremation will assist the family. Donations can be made to Unity Hospice. https://unityhospice.org/donate/

The Zehms family wishes to thank Unity Hospice, Almost Family and Marie Pinchart and her staff at Oak Creek in Luxemburg for the care and support given to Louis.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
