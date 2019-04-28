|
|
Louis "Woody" Wulterkens
Kimberly - Louis "Woody" Wulterkens, age 95, of Kimberly, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Paul Villa, with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, W2796 Cty Hwy KK, Darboy. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. A full obituary will follow in Monday's edition of the paper. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019