Louise Albrecht
Appleton - Louise Meta Rohloff was born to the late Paul and Meta (Scholz) Rohloff on June 3, 1919. She passed away just 52 days shy of her 101st birthday, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She married Lester Brockman in May 1947, he preceded her in death on August 22, 1985. She then married Arnold Albrecht in April of 1991, who passed away on October 2, 2007.
Together, Louise and Les had 5 children and she took pride in sewing clothing for all of them, often saying that very few items for them were ever bought in a store. She also loved to knit, crochet, and quilt and the afghans, sweaters, hats, gloves, socks, and quilts will be cherished by the family for years to come.
Over the years, in addition to raising her family, Louise worked at Zwicker Knitting Mills, AAL (now Thrivent), and FVTC. Louise especially enjoyed spending time up at the cottage her and Les purchased on Pelican Lake, fishing, boating, the occasional trip to Rhinelander on rainy days which always ended up at Dairy Queen, and she was always up for a game of cribbage, Rummikub, old man's rummy, or Mexican Train.
In her later years, Louise and Arnie lived in Townsend and if not baking or sewing, she liked an occasional trip to the casino. Later still, she also enjoyed going up north with Debbie to Legend Lake or with Tom to Pelican Lake.
Louise is survived by her daughters and son: Lynn Schmalz, Tom (Diana) Brockman, Deb (Al) Presteen and Vicki Brockman. Grandchildren: Traci (Jay Harder) Schmalz, Ted (Lisa) Schmalz, and Donna Schmalz; Chad (Danielle) Presteen, Jason (Christy) Presteen, and Scott (Darla) Presteen; Jody Brockman, Tammy (Jason) Sterling, Tina (CJ) Vitous, and Jim (Ceara) Brockman; Brandon Brockman and Kailynn Brockman. Twenty-three great grandchildren and six great-great grandsons. She is also survived by her sisters Ruth Smith, Alice Peterson, and Marion (Buzz) Hinz and two sisters in law: Marie Brockman and Clydene Rohloff.
In addition to Les and Arnie, she was preceded in death by her son Michael in 1999 and two infant grandsons Todd Hohn and Matthew Brockman. Also preceding her are sisters: Dorothy and (infant) Marie. Brothers: Paul (Verna), Carl (Bernice), Robert (Donna), Kenneth (Cleone), and Harvey Rohloff. Brothers and sisters in law, Lawrence (Ethel), Vilas (Germaine), Gordon (Pat), Jerome, and Maurice (Marilyn) Brockman.
The family would like to thank her friends at Ridgeview especially Wanda, Barb, Lorraine, and Elaine for all they did for her. Another thank you goes out to Aunt Marion and Uncle Buzz for all the times they took her with them to Waupaca, New London and Madison.
Louise has always been one to do things the way she wanted them done and her passing was no different. In light of of the covid-19 pandemic, family patiently waited for her test results to come back so we would at least be able to go say goodbye. That call came at 10:30 PM Saturday night and we slept easier knowing we'd be able to spend a few minutes of time with her on Easter Sunday. We were shocked, to say the least, to learn she passed away just after 5:00 AM Easter morning. After the shock wore off, it really isn't much of a shock at all, it's just Louise doing things the way Louise wanted them done. No pomp and circumstance, no dramatics, just quiet sleep into peace.
The funeral service for Louise will be livestreamed on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at www.wichmannfargo.com, where online condolences may also be expressed.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020