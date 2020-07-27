Louise M. NeumannShiocton - Louise M. Neumann, of Shiocton, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was 76 years old. She was born on July 6th, 1944 in Chicago, Ill, a daughter of the late Byron and Bernice Ritz. She grew up in Chicago attending Catholic Schools until she graduated from High School in 1961. After meeting her future husband John Neumann, she moved to Wisconsin where they were married on Jan 19, 1963 and had three children.Louise worked in manufacturing and secretarial as an executive assistant until she retired. Louise was a self-taught, relatively early adopter of internet technology for her age and began building websites by 1993. She was very talented, from oil paintings, creating unique pieces of jewelry, and especially her beautiful custom designed cards. Her true passion though was her love for animals. She would always help any animal in need, on top of her own Horses, Dobermans, Cats, and Birds. She bred and raised her own beloved Doberman Pinschers which brought her so much enjoyment and had a secondary benefit of keeping unwanted visitors away from the house. She loved to travel the US and Canada where she could enjoy nature, fishing in Canada, hunting in Montana, and enjoying their land in Michigan. She enjoyed Country music and loved to gamble at the slot machines.Louise loved her family and country, and was a true Patriot who wasn't intimidated by anyone or afraid to speak up for what she believed in, right until the end. She fulfilled her last wish to pass at home in her own bed, where she died on July 25, 2020 when she succumbed to health conditions.Survivors include her husband of 57 years, John; son Jim (Lisa) Neumann of Appleton, and her daughter Corrie (Lee) Jesse of Neenah; grandchildren: Jacob and Tyler Neumann, Drake and Caitlin Jesse; siblings: Dan (Peggy) Ritz, Donna Johnson and Debbie Gorecki. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Neumann and a brother Richard Ritz.Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.