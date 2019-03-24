Lowell M. Schmidt



Little Chute - Lowell M. Schmidt, age 92, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. He was born in Clintonville on February 22, 1927 to the late Earl and Theola (Toebaas) Schmidt. Lowell served in the U.S. Navy on an aircraft carrier during World War II. He married Beverly Gueths at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac on June 22, 1957. Lowell graduated from UW Madison with a degree in mechanical engineering and worked at Thilmany Pulp and Paper as a pulp mill engineer for 35 years. He enjoyed sailing, canoeing and driving his Corvette. Lowell loved his family and cherished the time they spent together.



Lowell is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly; daughter, Barb Schmidt, Little Chute; granddaughter, Jessica Maigatter; and sister, Grace (William) Wiley.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Maigatter.



Lowell's family will gather at O'Connell Funeral Home for a private funeral, followed by committal at Highland Memorial Park. The Rev. Lynn Martin will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Autism Society of America. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.



The family would like to thank Dr. Gregory Johnson and the 2nd Floor ICU staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center for the excellent care Lowell received.















Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 24, 2019