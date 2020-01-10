|
Lowene "Bud" Juliot
Waupaca - Lowene "Bud" Juliot, aged 91, passed away quietly with his family by his side, on January 8, 2020. Bud was born in Durand WI on March 10, 1928 to the late Archie and Ruth (Severson) Juliot. He was united in marriage on December 15, 1951 to Lois Lerum. He served two terms in the United States Army. Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, of 68 years, a granddaughter Mikki Leigh and a son-in-law Larry Kettlewell. Bud will be dearly missed by his daughters: Susan (Ronald "Toby") Welch of Black Creek, Shelly (Don) Naparalla of Neshkoro and Penny (Dan) Kettlewell of Waupaca; grandchildren: Kelly Miller, Billy (Amanda) Kettlewell, Ryan Schabo, Megan (Joey) Lemke and Tommy (Tessa) Kettlewell; great grandchildren: Hunter and Siera Miller, Lilly and Keegan Kettlewell; sisters: LaDonna Tratz and Patricia Gillen, as well as many more family and friends. Bud enjoyed spending time outdoors in the spring and summer visiting with family and friends; with the simplicity of living a life with those you love. His family knew him as a mild mannered, non judgmental and kind man, who could come up with a joke for any occasion. He has touched a great many lives.
A special thank you to the Waupaca Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for their loving support and to the caregivers, staff and residents of Crossroads Care Facility for all of your kind, gentle and loving attention that was shown to our Mom and Dad. We will forever be grateful.
A private family service will be held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020