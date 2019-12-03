Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LuAnn Aspen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LuAnn M. Aspen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LuAnn M. Aspen Obituary
LuAnn M. Aspen

Oshkosh - LuAnn Aspen, age 55, went to be with the angels on Thanksgiving Day - November 28, 2019, at Clarity Care in Oshkosh. She is in heaven today, walking and talking, eating and drinking, and visiting with friends and family. LuAnn was born May 15, 1964 in Appleton. She was born with cerebral palsy, and given less than a week to live. However, she surprised everyone and lived a fairly productive life for fifty-five years.

She attended Highlands Elementary School in Appleton and graduated from Oshkosh West High School. LuAnn spent most of her adulthood residing in various institutions and group homes. She enjoyed participating in Special Olympics and won many ribbons for her wheel chair races and swimming. She also enjoyed playing cribbage and Uno with her many friends at daycare. LuAnn loved the holidays and she was an encouragement to everyone around her. The highlights of her life were being a bridesmaid for the weddings of her sisters Linda and Joan. Luann enjoyed the annual Cerebral Palsy Telethon, and was on television once with them.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters: Linda Mac Ewan, Lonnie (Loretta) Aspen, Laure (Richard) Hole, Leon (Stephanie) Aspen, Louis (Julie) Aspen, Joan (Frank) Macha, Charlene Wilson, James (Mary) Bleck, Debbie (Robert) Deltour, Robin (Dave) Rothe, Kevin Bleck, and Tracy Bleck.

LuAnn was preceded in death by her parents Lois (Aspen) Bleck, Leonard Aspen, and John Bleck, siblings Rockie Bleck and Keith Bleck, two special friends PJ and Bill, and nephews Sean, Brett and James Bleck.

Funeral services for Luann will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton. Family members and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.

For more information or to share a memory of Luann please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LuAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent