Lucille E. Vandenberg
Appleton - Age 88, formerly of Appleton, passed away on Friday, July 12 at Country Villa Assisted Living in Freedom. Lucille was born on January 23, 1931 to August R. and Anna (Lemke) Winter in Neenah, WI. Lucille was joined in marriage to Paul J. Vandenberg on September 23, 1951. Lucille was a crossing guard for the Appleton Police Department for many years. Lucille was a loving mother of 10 children.
Lucille is survived by her children, Mary (the late Dick) Huss, Janet (Rick) LePak, Nancy (Ron) Anderson, Gary (Betty) Vandenberg, Wayne (Rhonda) Vandenberg, Ward Vandenberg and Paula (Hank) Garner; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, her brother Russell, and numerous in-laws.
Lucille is preceded in death by her husband Paul, her parents, her children Linda, Jean and Betty, her sister Maryann, a grandson Shawn, numerous in-laws, and her longtime companion Rolly.
The funeral liturgy for Lucille will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 222 E. Fremont St, on Tuesday July 16th at 11:00 AM with Fr. Joseph Dorner officiating. Visitation at the church from 9:00 AM until time of service. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Lucille's family would like to thank the staff at Country Villa and Joy and the staff of Home Helpers for their compassionate care of Lucille.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 13 to July 14, 2019