|
|
Poy Sippi - Lucille F. Gates, age 95, of Poy Sippi, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Brown Wilcox in Berlin.
She was born March 26, 1923, in the Town of Leon, the daughter of Edmund and Jessie Hanson Lindekugel. Lucille was a 1942 graduate of Berlin High School. On November 24, 1945, she was united in marriage to Herbert Gates in Richford.
Lucille worked seasonally for Miles Kimball in Oshkosh and volunteered at the Second Time-Around Resale Shop in Berlin. She enjoyed making food for everyone, watching NASCAR racing, working on puzzle books, quilting and spending time with family and friends playing cards and Bingo. Lucille was a faithful member, along with having the distinction of being the oldest member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Poy Sippi, where she was active in Ladies Aid.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Chase; sons, James (Robin) Gates and Robert (Sherry) Gates; grandchildren, Dennis (Julie) Chase, Tammy (Corey) Baehnman, Todd (Jill) Chase, Jamey Gates, Eric Gates, Joshua (Bonnie) Gates, Tricia Gates, Eric Arbogast and Amanda Holton; great-grandchildren, Taylor Chase, Noah Baehnman, Lily Baehnman, Zander Baehnman, Benjamin Chase, Kyle Gates, Brandi Gates, Jacob Gates, Bobbi Jo Gates, Olivia Holton, Kingson Hill and Antwan Ross; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband on July 11, 2003 after 57 years of marriage; son, Dennis Gates; granddaughter, Debbie Niemuth; sisters, Enda (Loren) Rickert and Esther (Alfred) Snell; and brother, Norman (Edith) Lindekugel.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Poy Sippi. Funeral services will be held at Emmaus Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Brian Beardsley officiating. Interment will be in Poy Sippi Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Memorials may be directed to Emmaus Lutheran Church and Poy Sippi Fire Department. Lucille was baptized into the body of Jesus Christ and we look forward to seeing her in the Resurrection. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 9, 2019