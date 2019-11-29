|
Lucille M. (Eschen) Dickrell
formerly of the town of Russell - Lucille M. (Eschen) Dickrell, 91, formerly of the Town of Russell, passed away peacefully on her favorite holiday, Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019, at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, surrounded by her loving family and in the arms of Jesus Christ, her Savior.
She was born on June 16, 1928 in the Town of Sheboygan Falls; a daughter of Alvin and Lona (Wieck) Eschen.
Lucille attended Starlight School in the Town of Sheboygan Falls and was a 1946 graduate of Stanley Consolidated High School, Stanley, Iowa. She graduated from Sheboygan County Normal School (Teacher's College) in 1948. She continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. On June 16, 1954, she married George N. Dickrell at St. Ann Catholic Church.
"Miss Eschen" began her teaching career in one-room schools at Monroe School and John School. She was also a substitute teacher at St. Ann Catholic School as well as Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Elementary School. She, along with her husband and son, David, farmed in the Town of Russell until their retirement in 1993. They moved to New Holstein in 1993, and she most recently moved to Elkhart Lake in 2016.
Lucille was a life-long teacher and enjoyed reading to and tutoring her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She had the patience of a saint and would spend countless hours at the kitchen table quizzing and helping with homework. She was proud of all of her children and grandchildren, and her passion and joy for teaching spread to many of them who made it their careers as well. She also taught Religious Education classes as well as serving as a Health Room Volunteer. Lucille served as a board member of the EL-G Parent Teacher Association (PTA) for many years. She was also a historian spending countless hours reading and clipping newspaper articles for her many volunteer organizations.
A woman of strong faith, Lucille was a 65-year member of St. Ann Catholic Parish in St. Anna, the St. Ann Christian Mothers & Altar Society, a 65-year member of the Wisconsin Association for Home & Community Education (HCE) and a founding member of the Marshmaids HCE, as well as a member of the Sheboygan County Historical Research Center, and the Sheboygan County Farm Bureau. She was also a 4-H Project Leader for the St. Ann Champs. You would also find her volunteering at church whether it was keeping the card rack stocked or helping with church and funeral dinners. Lucille and George enjoyed playing cards with several different card clubs and missed her card playing friends dearly.
Her greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She had many titles Wife, Mom, Grandma, Nana, GG (Great Grandma), Aunt, and she gave her very best to every one of them. She loved being surrounded by family and friends, especially when she was able to cook and bake for them and cherished their visits.
Survivors include her five children, son, Jim Dickrell (Mary Micke) of Monticello, MN, and their daughter Stephanie; daughter, Karen Dickrell of Appleton; daughter, Julie (Jim) Drees of Elkhart Lake and their two daughters, Emily (Nick) Whipple and their two children, Graham and Evelyn Lucille, and Erin Drees; daughter, Mary (Scott) Starnitcky of Glenbeulah and their three children, Katie, Jon and Jacob; son, David (Tonia) Dickrell of St. Nazianz and their daughters, Misty Schultz and her son, Hunter, and Amber (Billy) Meidl and their daughter, Brynlee. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Marjorie (Myron) Habermann of Manitowoc; a niece, Joan (Elroy) Johnson and a nephew, Paul (Judy) Faust. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceeding her in death were her husband, George; her parents, Alvin & Lona Eschen; her brother, Melvin Eschen, late husband of Marjorie; her sister-in-law, Seraphine Faust/Rach (Pete Faust and Melvin Rach); Rev. Cyril Dickrell, D.D.S.; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jacob and Ermina Dickrell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Ann Catholic Church in St. Anna (N188 School Street, New Holstein, WI 53061). She will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery.
Visitation: Family and friends may call at the church on Saturday, December 7th from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Lucille's name.
For additional information, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Lucille's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to Rachel and her many caregivers at Cedar Bay Assisted Living and St. Nicholas Hospital and Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019