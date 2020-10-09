1/1
Lucille Mae Rodgers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Mae Rodgers

Appleton - Lucille Mae Rodgers, age 64, of Appleton, WI passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Lucy was born on March 19, 1956 in Norfolk, Virginia. Lucy joined the Air Force after high school. She met her husband, Charles (Chuck) Rodgers, who was also in the Air Force, at a VFW picnic and they were married on June 23, 1978. Their military travels took them to Colorado, California, Maine, Germany, and Kansas. When Charles retired from the military, they settled together in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Lucy loved to laugh and enjoyed spending time with her growing family, especially around the holidays. Nana's love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was vast and she would truly light up whenever they were around.

She will be remembered for her warm, welcoming holiday gatherings, and her strength and resilience when times were tough.

Lucy is survived by her husband, Chuck; her daughters, Tiffany (Autumn) Rodgers and Julie Roderick; grandchildren, Andrea (Jimmy) Chaves, Ashley (Cody) Backhaus, and Felix Rodgers; great-grandchildren, Madison, Arianna, Chloe, Carter, Cali, & Camden; siblings, Greg, Steve, Scott, and Tina; step-father, Arthur Selbach, and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Capelle, and her mother, Nona Selbach.

Memorial services will be held at a future date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved