Lucille Mae RodgersAppleton - Lucille Mae Rodgers, age 64, of Appleton, WI passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Lucy was born on March 19, 1956 in Norfolk, Virginia. Lucy joined the Air Force after high school. She met her husband, Charles (Chuck) Rodgers, who was also in the Air Force, at a VFW picnic and they were married on June 23, 1978. Their military travels took them to Colorado, California, Maine, Germany, and Kansas. When Charles retired from the military, they settled together in Appleton, Wisconsin.Lucy loved to laugh and enjoyed spending time with her growing family, especially around the holidays. Nana's love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was vast and she would truly light up whenever they were around.She will be remembered for her warm, welcoming holiday gatherings, and her strength and resilience when times were tough.Lucy is survived by her husband, Chuck; her daughters, Tiffany (Autumn) Rodgers and Julie Roderick; grandchildren, Andrea (Jimmy) Chaves, Ashley (Cody) Backhaus, and Felix Rodgers; great-grandchildren, Madison, Arianna, Chloe, Carter, Cali, & Camden; siblings, Greg, Steve, Scott, and Tina; step-father, Arthur Selbach, and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Capelle, and her mother, Nona Selbach.Memorial services will be held at a future date.