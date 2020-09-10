Lucille Marie Radtke (Huebner)
Embarrass - Our Loving Mom, Lucille Marie Radtke (Huebner) of Embarrass, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020 after a short illness at the age of 94.
She was born on December 30, 1925 to Theodore and Amanda (Schultz) Huebner in Shawano, Wisconsin. She was the 2nd oldest daughter of four daughters in the family. She grew up in Shawano where she attended St. James Elementary School and graduated from Shawano High School in 1943. She was baptized and confirmed at St. James Church. After high school she probably met Gordon at a baseball game in Zachow. They were married in Shawano and moved to a farm in the Zachow area. Mom became a country girl then and learned to help on the farm along with raising their two daughters. After farming for a few years, they decided to try their hands at selling groceries instead of growing them. They purchased the Embarrass Food Market in Embarrass and continued the business for several years. The Post Office in Embarrass was attached to the grocery store so when the Post Master position became available Mom took the opportunity to step in those shoes. She proudly served in this position until her retirement in 1985. The two occupations kept them very busy often working long hours at the store. Mom and Dad enjoyed spending time with the "Cronies" of Embarrass. They enjoyed each others company and shared trips, family weddings, births and accomplishments with them. Mom & Dad also had to share in the loss of those dear friends over the years. They both also enjoyed their summer cottage at Clover Leaf Lakes. Mom loved her card club which she belonged to for several years. She also enjoyed driving her lady friends to work at The Bethesda Home in Green Bay. Mom was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Embarrass. She served as their Church Treasurer and sang in the choir. Mother loved her family and prayed often for them. She shared in their special events, accomplishments and encouraged them to pursue their dreams and was very proud of all the grandchildren and the greats too. Lucille's last two years were spent at Aster Assisting Living in Clintonville. We wish to sincerely thank the Aster staff for their support and loving care which was provided during her stay there. We wait now until the day our entire family will again be reunited in Heaven. May God grant all her family and friends His unending peace.
Lucille will be missed by her Daughters: Sue and Don Haws and Peggy and Wayne Rindt; Granddaughters: Wendy (Lance) Haddock, Jodi (Jeff) Sincoular, Kelli (friend Jeff Asman) Rindt; Great-grandchildren: Rebekah (Seth) Minnis, Hatley Laughridge, Alex Laughridge, Kallie (Devon) Flores, Danielle Haws, Amanda (Jes) Brissette, Zachary (Charlene) Sincoular, & Rebecca (Tony) Tagliapietra; Great-great-grandchildren: Tirzah, Jeremiah, Levi, Silas, Eleanor, Agatha, Alliyah, Brennan, Owen, Lillian, Madelyn, Sophia, & Della. Her sister: Judy (Don) Thaves, and her nieces and nephews.
Those preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Gordon, sisters and brothers-in-law Sylvia and Orland Below, Bette and Jerry Nachtwey, Myron and Lila Radtke.
Lucille's funeral service will take place privately at the Zion Lutheran Church in Embarrass with Rev. Todd Jerabek officiating. Interment will take place at the church cemetery also in Embarrass. Lucille's family would like to thank the staff of ThedaCare at Home Hospice and ThedaCare Medical Center in Shawano for the compassionate care she received during her stay. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory in Clintonville is assisting her family with the arrangements. www.eberhardtstevenson.com