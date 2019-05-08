|
Lucille "Lucy" Marquardt
Appleton - Lucille L. Marquardt, age 90, of Appleton, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Lucy was born on November 4, 1928, in Larsen, Wisconsin, to the late Lorna (Schroeder) and Henry Sommer. She married Clifford Marquardt on September 30, 1950, at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, Fremont. Lucy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was employed at Aid Associations for Lutherans (Thrivent) for over 30 years, retiring on December 1, 1987. Lucy was an avid walker, loved tending to the flowers in her yard, playing cribbage and cooking amazing meals. She also enjoyed spending time with family at their cabin in Three Lakes and the 18 winters she and Cliff spent in Naples, Florida.
Survivors include her son, Tom (Ruth) Marquardt, Fort Myers, FL; her daughter, Sally Van Camp, Freedom; her grandchildren: Andrew (Amanda), Jonathan and Zachary Marquardt and Cameron, Courteney and Coleton Van Camp; her great grandchild: Jason Marquardt; her brothers, Melvin Sommer of Neenah; Henry Sommer Jr. of Medina; her sister, Dorothy Kester of Larsen and brother-in-law, Steve Tolleson of Appleton. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wilmar (Ginny) Sommer; her sisters, Valeria (Clifford) Oppor and Orla Tolleson; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Earl Kester, Elaine Sommer, Darlene Sommer, Wallace (Anne) Marquardt; Loraine (Francis) Pieters; Loyal (Geraldine) Marquardt and son-in-law Jeff Van Camp.
Lucy's life will be celebrated at a Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 601 East Glendale Avenue, Appleton, with the Rev. Aaron Rosenau officiating. Friends may call directly at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah. A memorial has been established in her name.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Country Villa, the staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton and ThedaCare at Home Hospice, friends and family, for their loving care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 8, 2019