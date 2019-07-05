|
|
Lucille Vandertie
Appleton - Lucille F. Vandertie, known to family and friends as Lucy, age 91, of Appleton, passed away at her home at Brewster Village in Appleton, on Wednesday July 3, 2019.
Lucy was born on September 25, 1927 in Algoma, Wisconsin to Frederick and Viola (Wessel) Ebert. She was a graduate of Algoma High School in 1945. On April 26, 1947 she married Walter Vandertie and he preceded her in death in November of 1993. The couple moved to Appleton in 1949, where they raised their 5 children. Together they owned Wally's Barbershop on Richmond Street.
She was a faithful member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Appleton where she was active in the Dorcas Society and served in the PTA. She volunteered at AMC and as a peer counselor at Thompson Community Center. Besides volunteering, Lucy waitressed and worked as a nursing assistant in home health care. She also enjoyed women's and couple's golf and bowling (member of the 600 club) and outdoor sports, especially the Green Bay Packers.
Lucy will be best remembered as a proud supporter of our nation's veterans. She was a member of the American Legion #38 Auxiliary and the Appleton VFW Post 2778, where she was a past auxiliary president and served up countless fish dinners. Lucy edited publicity books and contacted media as VFW Publicity Director and spent many hours penning letters to enlisted men and women overseas.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Ronald (Rosie Poquette) Vandertie of Appleton and his son Eric Vandertie, daughter Patti Olson of Tower Lakes, Illinois, son Mark Vandertie of Chilton, son Lee (Connie) Vandertie of Appleton and his children Ryan (special friend Sahara) Vandertie, Kari (Jesse) Wettstein and Jenna Vandertie, her son Mike (Lori) Vandertie of Austin, Minnesota and their sons Thad and Trent Vandertie, 3 great grandchildren, Kiaira, Ava and Bella, brother, Fred Ebert, Jr., her sister, Delores (Milton) Rodrian, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Walter, son-in-law Jim Olson; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Frank Prokash; sister Betty and her husbands, Bones Fabry and Gilbert Karnitz, and many other she held dear.
Funeral Services for Lucy will be on July 11, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Appleton, 129 S. Mason Street with Rev. Jon Kuske officiating. There will be a visitation at the church preceding the services from 9:00am to 11:00am. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton. Wichmann Funeral Home of Appleton is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Thanks go out to Lucy's many caregivers, friends and relatives who called on her in her waning years. Special thanks to her niece Barb (Prokash) Resch for her tireless love and care. Also, a special thanks to Dr. Schultz, the staff and nurses of Brewster Village, especially Jennifer and Dana and all the other angels who took care of Lucy.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 5 to July 7, 2019