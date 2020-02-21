|
Lucille Wadel
Appleton - Lucille Wadel (Pluger) Feb 17, 1927-Feb 12 2020
Lucille passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Lucille was the daughter of William and Gustave Pluger. She was sister to her brothers William, James and Edwin and sister to Barbara, Margaret and Ione. She was married to Earl Wadel. She was the mother of Larry and Linda. She was a grandmother to Heather Pryzybylski (Mike), Michael Wadel (Carrie), Hope Wreath (Wadel) and Eric Bauman (Claire). Great grandmother to Payton, Cadence, Addison, Marley, Jackson, Spencer, Braydon and Olivia. She is survived by her daughter in-law Barbara Wadel and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Grandma loved her family and enjoyed cooking and baking for them. Every Christmas she would make canisters of her delicious cookies for each family. She always backed the cake for the great grandchildren's first birthday and Heather would decorate them.
Good times were shared at the cottage, fishing, snowmobiling and she always fed the deer hunters at deer camp, when she wasn't herself in the woods hunting. Grandma overcame the hard times in her life and showed her family how to move on and improve their circumstances through hard work and being kind to others, she worked into her seventies. You can rest now! Love your family
We would like to thank the staff in the Orchard wing at Brewster Village and the ThedaCare Hospice for all their good care and compassion. Lucille wanted a small Family service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020