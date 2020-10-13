Lucy Carpenter
Nichols - Lucy Ann Carpenter, 80, Nichols, passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born September 10, 1940, to the late Jerome and Rosella (Peeters) Oskey. Lucy was a graduate of Shiocton High School. On June 6, 1959, she was united in marriage to Hollis Carpenter. Lucy was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she served in numerous capacities.
She worked as a laborer at the Chilton Toy Factory in Seymour until her retirement in 2000. Lucy enjoyed riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle and deer hunting. She also liked birdwatching and tending to her flower garden. Lucy was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. Most importantly, she enjoyed time spent with her family and enjoyed family vacations up north.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Hollis Carpenter; five children: Cindy (Steve) Diemel, Connie (Rick) Furman, Mark (Faye) Carpenter, Marty Carpenter (special friend, Rae Johnson), and Mike Carpenter; nine grandchildren: Pam (Ron) Figlinski, David (Stephanie) Diemel, Eric (Nicole) Diemel, Brandon (Lindsey) Carpenter, Amanda Carpenter, Jeremiah Carpenter, Ben Carpenter, John Carpenter (special friend, Augusta), and Becca Carpenter; five great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Baylie, Ethan, Cole, and Tegan Diemel; five siblings: Ellen (Ray) Affeldt, Joe Oskey (special friend, Debbie), Ann Oskey, Marie (Larry) Gehring, Bernie (Pauline) Oskey; one sister-in-law, Carla Oskey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lucy was preceded in death by four siblings: Phyllis Nitzke, Bill Oskey, Jerry Oskey, and David Oskey.
A private Funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Black Creek, Fr. David Greskowiak officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
The family extends a special thanks to everyone who helped mom in her final days.
