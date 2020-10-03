1/1
Lucy St. "Lou" Arnold
1926 - 2020
Lucy "Lou" St. Arnold

Kaukauna - Lucy "Lou" Ann St. Arnold, 94, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Lucy was born on August 13, 1926 to Ralph and Rose (Britten) Kuehl. On November 13, 1948, she was united in marriage to William St. Arnold. Lucy worked at Kaukauna Klub Cheese for many years throughout her life. She was a lifelong resident of Kaukauna and was very proud of her city. Lucy was also a lifelong member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Kaukauna, and was very active in her church, serving as the chairperson on the Paraments Committee for over 10 years. She loved being outside and was a volunteer at Thousand Islands where she was honored as the "Volunteer of the Year" in 1990. Lucy had a passion for knitting and sewing and made many hats, sweaters and mittens that she donated over the years. She was also involved in the STEP program at Tanner and Quinney Schools. Lucy was an active reader and she had a record of all the books she ever read. She was a great listener and would always remember what you had talked about and had a clipping of an article of something you had talked about when she saw you next.

Lucy is survived by her children; Robert St. Arnold, Joan (James) Schultz, Dale (Jean) St. Arnold, Patrick (Teresa Rusch) St. Arnold, nine grandchildren; Rob St. Arnold, Eric (Amy) St. Arnold, Josh (Molly) Schwader, Lindsey (Jesse) Bell, Greg St. Arnold, Joseph Schultz, Jacob Schultz, Jenna St Arnold and Hannah St. Arnold, seven great grandchildren; Austin, Dylan, Jack, Levi, McKenzie, Zelda and Aurora, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a grandson Joshua Schultz, and siblings; Donald (Pat) Kuehl and Dorothy (Al) Gradl.

In keeping with the current health pandemic, Lucy will be laid to rest in a private service at Union Cemetery next to her husband. When the family is able, a memorial service will be held at Immanuel United Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thousand Island Nature Center or the building fund at Immanuel United Church of Christ. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Paul Villa and St. Paul Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna, WI 54130
(920)766-2099
