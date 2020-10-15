1/2
Luella Wittmann
Luella Wittmann

Menasha - Luella Wittmann, age 94 of Menasha went to her heavenly home on October 10, 2020. Daughter of the late Clarence and Lillian (Simons) Larson. She grew up on a farm near Navarino. Moved to Neenah in her high school years. She worked at the dime store, Kimberly Clark, and the A & P Grocery store where she met her loving husband, the late John Wittmann. They were married in 1949 and spent 63 years together. Besides being a full-time mother and housewife she also worked at Wittmann's Trampoline Center.

She was a lovely lady who enjoyed roller skating, bowling, singing, music, cooking, gardening, and growing beautiful flowers and pumpkins. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a gentle, peaceful person who knew how to create a very loving atmosphere. She enjoyed family get togethers. She could always put a smile on your face at all times.

She is survived by three children: Michael (Carla) Wittmann, Dennis (Patti) Wittmann, Sue (Steve) Wittmann, and her kitty Snowball. Five Grandchildren: John Wittmann, Nathan Wittmann, Shelly (Matt) King, Jim Wittmann and Marcus Wittmann. Five Great Grandchildren: Rollie, Josie, Mathew, Lillian, Noah.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Clarmen Larson, and Arland Larson.

A communion service for Luella will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St Mary's Church in Menasha. A gathering of family and friends will take place at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established. Thank you to all the caregivers who took special care of her. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
