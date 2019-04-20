|
Luke J. Rolf
Menasha - Luke J. Rolf, age 81, of Menasha, WI, passed away suddenly on April 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 14, 1937, son of the late William and Regina Rolf.
On October 13, 1956, he married Marilyn (Mary) J. Haufe at St. Margaret Mary's Church, Neenah, WI. Luke grew up in Dundas, WI, and was one of 13 children. He was employed as a machinist at Hewitt Machine in Neenah, WI, for over 37 years. Luke chose an early retirement so he could spend his time perfecting his short game.
"Give Luke a piece of conduit and he can build the Taj Mahal." He was a self-taught carpenter, mechanic, plumber, electrician, mason, and gardener. There was no project too big or too small that he could not or did not do. He was "Mr. Fix-it" to all who knew him. He was the first one to show up, the last leave, and taught us the true meaning of "work" by example.
Luke is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary; daughter, Melody (Joey) Dallman; daughter, Rena LaRoux; son, Bill (Sue) Rolf; six grandchildren: Ashley (Adam) Fisk, Benjamin (Jackie) Dallman, Rachel (Cody) Fletcher, Vincent (Leigha) LaRoux, Luke Rolf, Henry Rolf; two great grandchildren: Harvey Fletcher and Oliver Fisk; two brothers and four sisters. His family meant everything in the world to him (only second to golf). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
Luke was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and five brothers, and granddaughter, Avalon Rolf. There is so much more to who Luke was then can be captured in a couple of paragraphs. If you knew Luke, you know that.
Funeral visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home, 1140 Appleton Rd, Menasha, WI, 54952. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a .
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Neenah, WI, for the wonderful care they provided to Luke and his family. We would also like to thank friends and neighbors for their friendship and kindness.
Dad, you now can golf every day with the great ones that went before you. You were our "hole-in-one" every day. Show them how it is done!
