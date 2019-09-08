|
|
Luke James Zuleger
Appleton - Luke James Zuleger, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 16, 2019, during a long battle with cancer. Luke was born in Appleton, Wisconsin, on December 29th, 1962 to the late Robert Earl Zuleger and Nancy Ann (Otis) Zuleger.
Luke is survived by his loving mother, Nancy Ann (Otis) Zuleger; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Steve Sprissler of Austin, TX; brother, Mark Robert Zuleger; brother, Matthew Lee Zuleger; and brother and sister-in-law, John David and Margo Zuleger. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews; Ryan, Matthew, Soren, and Christian Sprissler; Taylor and Lauren Zuleger; and William, Elise, Claire, and Marla Zuleger; along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Arlene Otis and his nephew, Michael Sprissler.
Luke Zuleger was a singer and musician who loved sports, especially the Green Bay Packers and baseball. He also loved his cat Pinnette.
A private showing for the family took place on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019, at Wichmann Funeral Home. A special thanks to Father Bill Swichtenberg of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Appleton for sharing this time with our family. Luke will forever remain in our hearts and memories. We believe he is now resting in God's care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 8, 2019