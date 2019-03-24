|
|
|
Lydia Faith Kolgen
- - While in the loving arms of her parents, Jesus also wrapped his arms around Lydia Faith Kolgen and brought her into her heavenly home just three short days after she was born. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A complete obituary will follow.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 24, 2019
