Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Kolgen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Faith Kolgen

Obituary Flowers

Lydia Faith Kolgen Obituary
Lydia Faith Kolgen

- - While in the loving arms of her parents, Jesus also wrapped his arms around Lydia Faith Kolgen and brought her into her heavenly home just three short days after she was born. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A complete obituary will follow.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.