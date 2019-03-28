|
Lydia Faith Kolgen
Appleton - While in the loving arms of her parents, Jesus also wrapped his arms around Lydia Faith Kolgen and brought her into her heavenly home just three short days after she was born. She was named after St. Lydia, who was a woman of strong faith and hospitality. Lydia was born a fighter, and although she was small in stature, she had a fight that impressed everyone. She touched the lives of so many people and without even realizing it, taught many people valuable lessons about life itself. Her life was a brief, but invaluable gift to us. In her few short days, Lydia experienced holding hands with her mommy and daddy, hugs and kisses from her family and was told "I love you" an uncountable amount of times. Our little angel will never be forgotten.
Lydia is lovingly survived by her parents, Bryan and Katy (Schuler) Kolgen; grandparents: Oscar and Colleen Schuler and Diane Kolgen; aunts and uncles: Tim (Kellyn) Kolgen, Lori (Duane) Dissen (Godparents) and Chad (Sarah) Schuler; cousins: Maya Kolgen, Gavin and Logan Dissen, Caden, Grayson and Adalyn Schuler.
Lydia is greeted in heaven by her grandpa, John Kolgen and an aunt, Jill Schuler.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Msgr. Jim Vanden Hogen officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Kolgen family would like to thank the staff at Ascension Hospital, especially those in Labor and Delivery and the NICU for the wonderful care and compassion. Also to Fr. Ron Belitz for the many visits and spiritual support.
Without the support and prayers from our family and friends, we could not get through this. Thank you to everyone for the prayers and thoughts you have sent our way.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 28, 2019