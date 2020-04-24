|
Lyle C. Felix
Appleton - Lyle Clifford Felix died peacefully at home in Appleton, waking to eternal life early on April 19, 2020. He was born November 9,1941, in Sturgeon Bay, WI, to Rolland and Irene (Smoody) Felix. Lyle grew up Oshkosh, graduating from high school in 1960. He served proudly in the US Navy from 1961 to 1968, successfully completing Nuclear Power school to become an Electronics Technician aboard a nuclear submarine.
Lyle's favorite memories included camping and hunting with his son Mark, and a special semi-truck trip with his son David. He was a Hammond Organ Master Technician and had an amazing talent for fixing anything electronic. Despite his gradually failing strength Lyle never lost his dry sense of humor. He was a loyal loving husband and so proud to be called 'Papa' by his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Jackie; five children: Mark Felix, David (Bobbie) Felix, Bonnie (Peter) Randa, Hannah Covington, and Cassie (Marcos) Ramirez; three siblings: Fred (Eva) Felix, Karen Allen-Romens and Gerald Felix, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart. Psalm 37:4
Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton, with no public service at this time.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020