Lyle E. Shepard
Shiocton - Lyle E. Shepard, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital after a short illness. He was born on July 25, 1947 to the late John W. and Alice (Allen) Shepard and was raised on the family farm in the Town of Maine. On January 7, 1967 he married Patricia Schroeder, daughter of Fred and Marie (Belongia) Schroeder, in Shiocton.
Lyle began his career driving truck for Murphy's in Black Creek. Later, he worked for Oscar J. Boldt Construction and was proud to be a 50 year member of the Labor Union #330. He loved to spend time outdoors, farming, hunting, and fishing. Lyle also loved to be on the go - going out to eat, visiting with friends, and "throwing the bull." He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Leeman.
Lyle is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patsy; children: Lynnette (husband Tom Warmbier), Eugene (friend Mary), Brian (friend Angie), and DeAnna (friend Josh); daughter-in-law, Kelli (friend Dan); and two very special grandchildren: Blane (friend Brandi) and Erica. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law: Donna and Mary Shepard; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and Patsy's parents, Lyle was preceded in death by his son, Bruce; siblings: infant Cora, John L. (Caroline), Harold (Doris), Ralph, Darlene (Everett) Dieck, Merton, James and Lelah (Walter) Noffke.
Visitation will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at TRINITY UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST (W6712 County Road F, Leeman) from 2:00 p.m. until time of Funeral at 4:30 p.m. The Rev. Moira Finley will officiate. A memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019