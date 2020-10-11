Lyle F. Barth
Milwaukee - Lyle was born March 2, 1927 in Larabee, Wisconsin, Waupaca County, to Frank and Mary (Anderson) Barth.
He attended the Pigeon River School where grades 1-8 were taught in one room, by one teacher. He was an alumnus of Clintonville High School and a loyal attendee of his Class of 1944 reunions with his wife Lois until he became ill in 2019.
In his early years, Lyle worked for the family farm and gravel business in Larabee, about 4.5 miles from Clintonville. He also worked at the Four Wheel Drive in Clintonville, Wisconsin and Lockheed Martin in California after his time in the army.
He trained in the US Army during WWII as a paratrooper and was assigned instead to the mail center in Fort Richardson, Alaska because fighting had diminished at completion of his training.
He was united in marriage to Lois Mae (Pagel) Barth on January 21, 1952.
Lyle worked at George Meyer Manufacturing Company in Cudahy, Wisconsin for more than 30 years assembling components and machinery for the beverage and bottling industries. He retired in the 80s when his employer moved south.
He was very mechanically-minded and could fix or do most anything he put his mind to. He has passed this trait to his children and their children as well. Lyle was especially committed to rebuilding bicycles for children in need. He believed "every child should have a bicycle."
He instilled in his family his love and respect for the woods and the environment through summer vacations in the Nicolet-Chequamegon National Forest, which became a family tradition spanning more than 50 years and continues today. He loved his "beautiful family."
Survivors include his wife Lois of 68 years; his sons James (Donna) of Neenah, Paul (Jenell) of Kimberly, Frank (Susan) of New Holstein, and daughters Mary (Gary) Szymkowski of Milwaukee, Sandra (James) Barrette of Sheboygan, and Megan (Nicholas) Walters of Milwaukee.
He leaves behind nine grandchildren; Sarah (Paul) Jene of Milwaukee, Amanda Szymkowski of Milwaukee, David (Sarah) of Milwaukee, Andrew (Amy) of Kaukauna, Michael (Melissa) Barrette of Sheboygan, Jennifer (Josh Rappaport) Barrette of Chicago, Carolyn of Fort Myers, Jacob of New Holstein, and Leeland Walters of Milwaukee.
Lyle took pride in his thirteen great-grandchildren; Trevor, Ella, Wylie, Bodie, Alec, Hailey, Austin, Emma, Evelynn, Mason, Hannah, Sarah, and Lena. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Lyle was preceded in death by his mother Mary Ellen (Anderson) Barth, his father Frank Joseph Barth, his sisters Carol Mary Fredericks (the late Patrick), Ferne Theresa Horky (the late Edward), Myrtle (Joan) Johanna Parfitt (the late Dale); and his brother Gale Bernhart Barth (Esther).
Graveside services were held with immediate family at St. Margaret's Cemetery in Neenah.
