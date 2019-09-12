|
|
Lyle G. Hietpas
Little Chute - Lyle G. Hietpas, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 9, 2019. He was born on January 3, 1939, son of the late George and Lillian (Schmidt) Hietpas. On January 24, 1960, Lyle married Carol Dufrane. Their love has remained so strong for almost 60 years. Lyle has faithfully visited Carol twice a day, every day, for the last 12 years at Parkside nursing home. He has shown his family the true meaning of love.
Lyle worked at Thilmany as a material handler for over 40 years. He enjoyed his trips to the casino and hanging out with his buddies. Lyle loved his family, especially the grandkids. And don't forget about Sassy, his dog that served as a wonderful companion over the years.
Lyle is survived by his loving wife, Carol; sons: Steve "Moe" (Judy) Hietpas, Daniel (Connie) Hietpas and Tim "Tubby" (Tanya Rae) Hietpas; grandchildren: Ben (Ashley), Nick (fiancé Ashley and son Lyrik), Heather, Brandon, Alex (fiancé Alyssa), and Alyssa Hietpas, Breanna and Connor Lamers; great grandson, Sam Vanderloop; siblings: Tony (Betty) Hietpas, Dick (Kathy) Hietpas, Ron (Jan) Hietpas, twin brother Leon (Mary) Hietpas, Marlene (Ron) Brown, Jerry (Rose) Hietpas, George Hietpas and Audrey Deleeuw; Carol's siblings: Aggie, Delores and Sonny; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lillian; an infant daughter, Sarah Hietpas; and many members of Carol's family.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home LITTLE CHUTE LOCATION, 101 Canal Street, Little Chute. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Lyle's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Hietpas family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for the wonderful, compassionate care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 12, 2019