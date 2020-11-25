Lyle "Buzz" John Huebner
Winchester - Lyle "Buzz" John Huebner, of Winchester, passed away at the age of 79 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah due to COVID-19.
He was born August 5, 1941, in New London to the late Beno and Ethel (Wohlt) Huebner. Buzz went to the Sandy Knoll Grade School until 8th grade and attended the new high school at Washington High, graduating in 1959. In 1964 he was united in marriage to Sandra Spiegelberg. Buzz worked on the family farm until 1967. For 16 years he was employed at Able Manufacturing in Hortonville, before going to work for Bemis Company in Oshkosh, where he worked until his retirement.
For 47 years Buzz was a member of the Medina-Readfield Lions Club, was a pioneer leader, was active in 4-H, and held office for the Zion Lutheran Church-Readfield. He enjoyed fishing trips with his sons and grandsons, deer hunting with family, and looked forward to the annual week-long family vacations at Boot Lake.
Buzz is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra Huebner; sons, Tim (Monica) Huebner, Troy (Kari) Huebner; grandchildren, Sarah, Jack, John, Eliya, and Will; a sister, Sandy (Gary) Hoerning; brothers-in-law, Elroy Meyer, Harry (Bonnie) Spiegelberg; sister-in-law, Ev Peterson; and other relatives and friends.
Along with his parents, Lyle was also preceded in death by a brother, Verlyn Huebner; and a sister, Wenda Meyer.
Due to COVID a private family funeral will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church, Readfield. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Readfield. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne, is assisting the family with arrangements.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net
