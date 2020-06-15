Lyle Levknecht
Stockbridge - Lyle K. Levknecht, age 86, of Stockbridge, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born July 9, 1933, son of the late Ronald & Gertrude (Goeser) Levknecht.
Lyle was smitten by love when he caught the eye of Marilyn J. Meyer while she was leading a parade down Military Avenue in Stockbridge. They enjoyed their courtship together, and were married on October 2, 1954 at the St. Mary Parish in Stockbridge.
Shortly following his marriage, Lyle answered the call to serve his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. While proudly serving his country and with a passion for America's Game, Lyle organized a baseball league for those serving in Korea. His passion for baseball continued throughout his life, and Lyle coached hundreds of kids to appreciate and love the game that he held so close to his heart.
Following his honorable and faithful service, Lyle came home and with his wife, Marilyn, owned and operated the Gobbler's Knob in Stockbridge where he created locally renowned dishes and entertained the community with is wit and wisdom.
Survivors include his wife: Marilyn: his children: Suzi Bowe, Tim (Patti) Levknecht, Cindy (Steve) Bowe, Laurie (John) Broeren, Dave (Laurie) Levknecht, Brian Levknecht, Melanie (David) Lee, Cory (Jennifer) Levknecht; exchange students: Adalia Jansen & Pedro Magalhaes; 22 grandchildren: Michael, Nina, Nathan, & Kristan Bowe, Matthew, Nicole, & Adam Levknecht, Heather, Steven & Tiffany Bowe, Leigha, Chais, & Cody Broeren, Bailey,& Sawyer Levknecht, Hayden, Carson, & Cashton Lee, Anden, Isabelle, Easton & Atley Levknecht; his 13 great grandchildren: Eliana, Evelyn, Olivia, Sammual, Theo, Maddox, Makai, Kelson, Aiden, Lauren, Avery, Olivia & Oliver; 2 brothers: Arthur & Lee (Jane) Levknecht; and a sister-in-law: Jeanne Levknecht. Lyle is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; a son: Robert Levknecht; a son-in-law: Dave Bowe; a great grandchild: Angel Bowe; a sister: Dolores ("Bully") Jansen; and a brother: Kenneth Levknecht.
The Levknecht family would like to say a sincere thank you to all of the friends and family that attended the celebration of Lyle's life. Your presence made the day more meaningful and would have made Lyle proud.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.