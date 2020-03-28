|
|
Lyle Swinkles
Freedom - Lyle Swinkles, age 79, of Freedom passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Seymour. Lyle fought a long, hard battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on March 8, 1941 son of the late Orville and Angeline (Robaidek) Swinkles. Lyle was an only child. Lyle and his family were lifelong residents of Freedom. He attended Freedom Schools and graduated in 1959. Upon graduating Lyle worked with his father. On November 24,1962 he was united in marriage to Darlene Geenen and enjoyed 57 years together.
Lyle worked his whole life in the trucking, excavating, and bussing business. His father Orville started his own business in 1949 naming it Swinkles and Swinkles, with one dump truck. Over the years together Lyle and his father went on to build a growing successful company. In August, 1971 Swinkles turned into a corporation, Swinkles Inc. Lyle owned and operated the business until his retirement in 2008.
Lyle enjoyed numerous activities, watching his grandchildren participate in school sports and activities was very important to him. His love of Arabian horses was contagious. Lyle and Darlene together enjoyed attending and showing their Arabian horses throughout the states. His favorite horse was named Lucky. His whole life Lyle enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his numerous dogs, family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene; daughter, Cathy (Doug) Bera, grandson Devin Bera; Son, James (Mindy) Swinkles; granddaughter, Chelsea (Dillon) Kohlbeck; grandson, Cody Swinkles; daughter, Penny (Scott) Fox; grandchildren, Alisa and Alex Fox. Further survived by three sisters-in-laws: Jo Ann (Michael) Vandenberg, Freedom, Rose Beyer, Freedom, and Judy (Baptist) Stevens, Green Bay; three brothers-in-laws: Pat (Patty) Geenen, Michael (Karen) Geenen, and Gerald Geenen (deceased) and Patricia.
Special people in his life included, Patty VandeWettering, many extended family members and numerous lifelong friends.
A special thanks to County Villa Assisted Living and Good Shepard Nursing Home. The love, support and care given by the staff and the numerous friends and family over the past 3 years was greatly appreciated.
Due to the current health restrictions, services for Lyle will be private. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to Lyle's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020