Lyle T. Plumb
Bear Creek - Lyle T. Plumb, age 91 of the Town of Bear Creek, Waupaca County passed away Saturday morning, October 26, 2019 at Kindred Hearts Assisted Living in Clintonville.
Lyle Thomas Plumb was born to the late Harry and Irma (Below) Plumb on December 24, 1947 in the Town of Bear Creek. He graduated from Clintonville High School in 1945 as he helped his father on the family farm. On May 21, 1949 Lyle was united in marriage to Gladys Thomack at the Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Bear Creek. Soon after, the couple purchased the Plumb Farm from Lyle's parents where Lyle proudly farmed alongside many of his friends and neighbors until he sold his cows in 1986. He enjoyed helping other farmers with welding jobs and spraying crops over the years, and only moved off the farm in the past 2 years to focus on his care. Lyle and Gladys were members of the Christus Lutheran Church in Clintonville and enjoyed dancing together as members of a local dance club. Lyle also served his community as a Supervisor for the Bear Creek Town Board for 4 years. Lyle had strong values and took care of Gladys during her illness. She preceded him in death on February 5, 2004. Lyle loved playing cards. In fact, he loved playing so much he couldn't understand why everyone didn't play. He was also a lucky gambler and enjoyed his trips to the casino. Lyle never turned down a plate of fresh walleye and enjoyed fishing for perch, white bass, and had secret spots for catching sunfish. He loved his family and cherished visits from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his Children: Jerry (Joan) Plumb, Clintonville; Sandy (Tom) Bessette, Hortonville; Roy (Leane) Plumb, Clintonville; & Shirley (John) Wisnefske, Clintonville.
Grandchildren & Great-Grandchildren: Katie (Jeff) Rickert and their daughter Claire; Heidi (Kris) Kissling and their children Allison, Henry, & Hadyen; Brooke (Andy) Baus and their children Halle, Emily, & Levei; Ryan (Tiffany) Anderson and their children Gage & Azalea; Rachel (Jamie) McCoy and their children Kaitlyn, Blake, Anna, & Skylar; Crystal (Cody) Pennau; Ty (Emily) Plumb; Travis' son August Breaker; and Steve, Tim , & Jason Wisnefske.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Gladys, a grandson Travis Plumb, infant brother Giles Plumb, and sisters Leone Boyce & Blanche Huebner.
Lyle's funeral service will be held Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 11 AM at Christus Lutheran Church in Clintonville with Pastor Shelly Klemp officiating. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Clintonville. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9 AM until the time of the service. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting his family. www.eberhardtstevenson.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019