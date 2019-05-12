|
|
Lyle Wickman
Weyauwega - Lyle L. Wickman, age 82, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was born on August 3, 1936 in the Town of Red Springs, WI, son of the late Gilbert and Uryth (Maxon) Wickman. Lyle graduated from Gresham High School in 1954. Following high school he served his country in the US Navy from 1954-1958. Following his military service Lyle worked for Wisconsin Electric for many years until his retirement. He was united in marriage to Gayanne R. Schumacher in 1987; she preceded him in death on January 11, 2019. Lyle was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing, including his time in South Dakota horse back riding through the Black Hills and experiencing the incredible scenery. One of Lyle's most memorable experiences was the Old Glory Honor Flight he took to Washington DC to see the Korean War Veterans Memorial.
He is survived by his children, Susan Wickman, Scott Wickman and Lisa (Lenard) Epps. He is further survived by sisters, Anita Hashbarger and Maxine Gehrt and also other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a brother Donald Wickman.
Memorial service for Lyle will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12 Noon at New Hope Lutheran Church (1850 American Dr), Neenah with Rev. Jeff Prewitt officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2019