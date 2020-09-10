1/1
Lynn A. Larsen-LaMantia
Lynn A. Larsen-LaMantia

Riverside - Lynn A. Larsen-LaMantia, 60 of Riverside, at rest August 12, 2020, devoted wife of Joseph LaMantia; beloved daughter of Dr. Vernon and the late Mary Larsen; loving sister of Catherine (Bob Pardo) and Anne Larsen; fond aunt of Erinn & Shannen; dearest step mom of Anthony (Ashley), Matthew (Lauren) LaMantia, and Lindsay (Jordan) Schuster; dear step grandma of Rosie Schuster and Jackson LaMantia; daughter- in -law of Tony (Jane) LaMantia; sister in law of Andy (Leah), Tony, JR, Robert LaMantia and Nancy (Michael) Gacek. Lynn received a Master's of Architecture at University of Illinois Champaign and worked alongside her husband Joe since 1997 with their own kitchen design firm. She became an award winning certified kitchen and bathroom designer. In her younger years she enjoyed riding her bike, swimming, skiing, and participating in triathlons. She grew to become a world traveler and enjoyed traveling to New Orleans often with her husband Joe. For the past 25 years, Lynn and Joe have lived in Riverside where Lynn has enjoyed all its historic beauty.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
