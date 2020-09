Lynn A. Zielinski Kronberg



Passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2020



Lynn was born in Appleton on April 21, 1971 to Claire (Beyer) and Norman Zielinski. She graduated from Appleton East High School.



She was passionate about her children, grandchildren & her dogs.



She was preceded in death by her maternal & paternal grandparents, her parents, her sister Diane Zielinski, Aunts, Uncles & cousins.



She is survived by her husband Kevin, sons Joe Gruetzmacher, Sheboygan, Alex Weinmann, Neenah, daughter Desiray Kronberg, Neenah, Grandchildren Lunetta Claire Gruetzmacher, Cameron, Lillian & Serenity Weinmann, Sister Tootie (Tom) Skibba, Neenah, nieces, Cheryl Beede, Waukesha, Amy (David) Wittig, Neenah, Great nieces & nephews, & her cousins.



A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.



Gone too soon. We love & miss you so much.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store