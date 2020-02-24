Services
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
Lynn Annette (Gaulrapp) VanDien


1945 - 2020
Lynn Annette (Gaulrapp) VanDien Obituary
Lynn Annette (Gaulrapp) VanDien

Appleton - Lynn Annette (Gaulrapp) VanDien, 74 of Appleton, WI and formerly of Rock Falls died Friday February 7, 2020 at Cherry Meadows Hospice in Appleton.

She was born on October 24, 1945 in Rock Falls, IL the daughter of Arman and Myrtle (Green) Gaulrapp.

Lynn graduated from Rock Falls High School and Western Illinois University. She taught school in Palatine, Illinois, and for the Armed Forces Dependents School in Okinawa, Japan. After returning to the states she lived and worked in Aspen, Colorado; Hilton Head, South Carolina; and Dayton, Ohio, mostly in property management. She then moved to Appleton, Wisconsin, where she worked for Russell Meerdink Company Horse Information Center.

Survivors include her step mother, Martha Gaulrapp of Moline, IL; her brother David (Sharon) Gaulrapp of Clinton, IA; 2 nieces and 1 nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Thursday February 27, 2020 from 10 -11 AM at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls, IL. The funeral will follow at 11 AM. Burial will conclude at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling, IL



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
