Lynn Annette (Gaulrapp) VanDien
Appleton - Lynn Annette (Gaulrapp) VanDien, 74 of Appleton, WI and formerly of Rock Falls died Friday February 7, 2020 at Cherry Meadows Hospice in Appleton.
She was born on October 24, 1945 in Rock Falls, IL the daughter of Arman and Myrtle (Green) Gaulrapp.
Lynn graduated from Rock Falls High School and Western Illinois University. She taught school in Palatine, Illinois, and for the Armed Forces Dependents School in Okinawa, Japan. After returning to the states she lived and worked in Aspen, Colorado; Hilton Head, South Carolina; and Dayton, Ohio, mostly in property management. She then moved to Appleton, Wisconsin, where she worked for Russell Meerdink Company Horse Information Center.
Survivors include her step mother, Martha Gaulrapp of Moline, IL; her brother David (Sharon) Gaulrapp of Clinton, IA; 2 nieces and 1 nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday February 27, 2020 from 10 -11 AM at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls, IL. The funeral will follow at 11 AM. Burial will conclude at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling, IL
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020