Lynn Fellers Obituary
WAUPACA - Lynn Ann Fellers (58) of Waupaca passed away suddenly in her home on January 3rd, 2020. She was born July 10th, 1961 to James H. and Rosemary Fellers of Northlake, Illinois.

Lynn was a graduate of West Leyden High School and worked as a CNA for 20 years. Lynn was an animal enthusiast as well as an avid gardener, crafter and devout Bears fan. She enjoyed vacation and shopping with her family, most notably her sisters.

Lynn is survived by her brothers, Mark (Judy) Fellers and Brian Fellers, and her sisters Sandy (Dave) Henkelman and Laura Fellers (Catherina). Lynn is further survived by nephews Chris (Elisabeth) Henkelman, Keith (Melissa) Boutwell and Matt Fellers and nieces Joelle (Eugene) Lund and Lisa Thiel, and many great nieces and nephews. She is survived by close friends Elke and Nick Werner, neighborhood friends, her dog Stormy and cat Miss Kitty.

Lynn is preceded in death by her parents James and Rosemary Fellers and sister-in-law Sharon.

Memorial Service to be at a later date.

A.J. Holly & Sons of Waupaca assisted the family with arrangements.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
